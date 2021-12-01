'There's chance we will get lot of them back': MI's Zaheer Khan says Mumbai may attempt to bring back 3 star players

Mumbai Indians had a happy headache when it came to retaining the four players ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League mega auctions. The side retained captain Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah – the two players who probably wrote themselves on the list, alongside batter Suryakumar Yadav and veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite four strong retentions, there were notable omissions as the Pandya brothers – Hardik and Krunal, as well as young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who were all a part of Mumbai Indians' renowned homegrown list of players, were released ahead from the squad.

However, MI's Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan has said that MI will be aiming to “get a lot of them back,” in the mega auction. When asked about the above-mentioned players, Zaheer said that it is “not the end of the road” for these players with Mumbai Indians.

“It has been an emotional time for us. You look at the positives of it. A lot of players started their journey here, groomed themselves in the best possible scenario. A lot of them have represented their country, so that's what you feel proud about,” Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's not the end of the road. There's still a chance we will get a lot of them back, so that's the way we look at it.

“It has been a heartbreaking scenario for sure but all teams have to go through this journey. We're no exception to that. As a professional player you understand the dynamics of franchise cricket. (And as a franchise) You tend to do the best in such a scenario.”

The former Indian fast bowler further laid down the way forward for the future, saying that the team will be built on the same roadmap which reaped rewards for the Mumbai Indians in the last cycle.

“The way forward is simple. The things which have been working, you stick with that. And you look ahead. There's plenty of time for the mega auction. Preparations will start keeping this in mind. The kind of success we had in our last cycle, we will try and repeat a similar kind of success in the coming years,” Zaheer further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}