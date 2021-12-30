'There's bit of McGrath in his bowling': Ex-India opener reserves high praise for Shami; He's 'different from everyone'

Team India produced a dominant performance in the first Test of the series to beat South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The pace bowlers, in particular, shined across both innings for India -- reiterating India's fast bowling domination in overseas conditions.

While all the members of India's pace bowling trio (Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj) ended with wickets, Shami took a five-wicket haul and also opened the wicket-taking in the second innings.

The pace bowler drew praise from Indian opener Aakash Chopra, who compared his skills to those of legendary former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath. Chopra said that Shami bowls in the same lines and is disciplined in persisting with them, which gets him the wickets.

"If you talk about his bowling, his story is pretty simple. His story finishes and starts at fitness. If he is fit, he is a top-class bowler," said Chopra.

"We praise Bumrah, we saw Ngidi and Rabada taking four wickets in the second innings but no one has bowled tighter lines than him. If you bowl at the same line, you can take wickets. He's asking questions, it's only a matter and time and that makes him different from everyone else.

“He's consistently bowling well. You say ‘Bumrah produces magic’; yes, he produces magic and it shows. What Shami does isn't magic; he just bowls the same line and takes the wicket. There's a little bit of Glenn McGrath in his bowling in that he bowls in the same lines consistently and with discipline.”

Earlier, India seamer Jasprit Bumrah claimed the wicket of South Africa captain Dean Elgar to trigger a collapse for the hosts as they were bowled out on 191. While Bumrah and Shami ended with three wickets each, Mohammed Siraj and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bagged two.

