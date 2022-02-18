'There's only 1 pacer from this team': Nehra backs 27-year-old star in company of Bumrah, Shami for IND's T20 WC line-up

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra on Thursday picked the team's pace combination for the impending 2022 T20 World Cup which will begin in October in Australia. Nehra backed a promising 27-year-old bowler while leaving out a Chennai Super Kings star in picking his four pace bowlers for the tournament.

India will have a plethora of pace bowling options to choose from come the T20 World Cup. While the team is presently without two veteran pacers in Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah owing to workload management, they have Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel as part of the T20I squad for the ongoing home series against West Indies. The management also has an uncapped player in Avesh Khan, who finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021, waiting for his maiden opportunity along with Prasidh Krishna, who had a impressive ODI series against Kieron Pollard's men earlier this month.

Speaking to Cricbuzz ahead of the second T20I match of the series, Nehra backed Siraj, Bumrah, Shami and Krishna as his pacers for the World Cup and named Chahar as a back-up.

"The World Cup is very far away. If the squad for the World Cup is to be announced tomorrow, there is only one pace bowler from this team who will make it, and that is Siraj. My choice for the World Cup would be Siraj, Bumrah, Shami and Prasidh Krishna. We have seen what he can do, and after these four, comes Deepak Chahar," he said.

Nehra also excluded veteran bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, although he hailed captain Rohit Sharma for backing the out-of-form pacer.

"It's good to see that Rohit Sharma is backing Bhuvneshwar Kumar because he has so much experience. So, can do a change in the playing XI or not, does not matter much," he added.

With Chahar suffering an injury in the series opener in Kolkata, India are likely to try one between Siraj and Avesh as the second pacer to Bhuvneshwar for the second game. India lead 1-0 in the series having won the opener earlier this week.