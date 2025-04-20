Jaipur [India], : Following his side's narrow win over Rajasthan Royals , a relieved Lucknow Super Giants skipper, Rishabh Pant, hailed his team's bowlers for holding their nerves, adding that these kind of matches "build character." "These matches build character...": LSG skipper Pant after win over RR

LSG continued their fine run in IPL 2024, as fifties by Aiden Markram and Ayush Badoni and a three-fer by Avesh Khan, who defended nine runs in the final over, were the standout acts as LSG managed to defend 181 runs against RR, who fell short by just two runs at their home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday.

During the post-match presentation, Pant said, "These kind of matches build character. It was an amazing win. As a team, this is going to take us to a different level. These are the positive things we always talk about. We are going to do better as a team. All the credit goes to the bowlers for holding their nerves at the right time."

"It is not easy, especially when we're always behind the game. They played brilliantly, but our bowlers kept their nerve, especially Avesh, who was fantastic. The idea was to take your own time, execute the plan with a clear mindset, taking one ball at a time. We are moving in a positive direction. Just enjoying the win as of now."

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and opted to bowl first. Half-centuries from Aiden Markram , Ayush Badoni and a cameo from Abdul Samad took LSG to 180/5 in their 20 overs.

Wanindu Hasaranga was the lead bowler for RR, who now need 181 to get their third win in eight matches.

During the run-chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal had an 85-run opening stand with debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi . The left-hander also went on to have a 62-run stand with stand-in skipper Riyan Parag , and himself made 74 in 52 balls, with five fours and four sixes. However, when the equation came down to nine runs in the final over, Avesh Khan managed to defend it against Dhruv Jurel and Shubham Dubey, making RR face their sixth defeat by two runs.

RR is at the eighth spot with two wins and six losses, whereas LSG is at the fourth spot with five wins and three losses.

Avesh took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his fine knock.

