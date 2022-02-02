'These three qualities if I can pick up': Hardik Pandya dissects captaincy patterns of Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit

Not getting retained by Mumbai Indians (MI) might be a blessing in disguise for flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya, as he will be now be seen leading a franchise of his home state. The 28-year-old Hardik has had his fair share of injuries over the past two years but donning the skipper's hat of an Indian Premier League (IPL) team can perhaps help him restore his position in the national set-up.

Hardik has been picked for a staggering INR 15 crores by the Ahmedabad franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL season. He will be leading an IPL side for the first time and it will be a team that's making its debut in the highly-competitive T20 league.

Speaking about the art of captaincy ahead of the assignment, Hardik has explained things he would like to imbibe from three figureheads of Indian cricket -- MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The three have distinguished styles when it comes to leadership. While Kohli has a reputation of wearing his heart on his sleeve, Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour. Rohit is also a cool customer and well-versed with captaincy, having led Mumbai Indians to five IPL trophies.

"From Virat, I will pick his aggression and passion, his energy which is tremendous. From Mahi bhai it's the composure, calmness, remaining same in every situation, trying to see what new things he can add," Hardik said on Tuesday during an interaction facilitated by the Ahmedabad franchise.

"...and from Rohit, I would pick the freedom as he lets the player decide what he wants to do. These three qualities if I can pick up, it will be a very good combination," he further added.

Speculations have been rife over Kohli's successor, with many young names being thrown into the mix of captaincy candidates. But Hardik is currently looking to take his career one step at a time.

Hardik hasn't rolled his arms on a regular basis since his lower back surgery. In his previous India stint at the T20 World Cup, he managed to bowl just four overs, highlighting the team's need for an additional bowling option in its artillery.

"It's a good start as IPL gives the platform to test myself in the new role as pressure is very similar. Not saying you are expected to win but everyone wants to win.

"It's a right step to go ahead and eventually get captaincy for your country but you don't look for that. If it's supposed to come it will come," he further said.

