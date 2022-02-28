'They also give you option to open with Kohli': Ex-India opener reveals how Virat can open alongside Rohit in T20 WC

Team India registered an emphatic six-wicket win in the third and final T20I of the series against Sri Lanka. The series saw a number of first-team batters being absent as Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were rested for the three T20Is, while Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out with an injury. In their absences, Shreyas Iyer batted at no.3 in the Indian lineup and produced a scintillating performance, scoring 206 runs in the series while remaining unbeaten in all three matches.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The magnificent performance from Iyer adds to the selection headache for captain Rohit Sharma and the team management as the side prepares for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

In the pre-match show during the third T20I on Star Sports, former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra and Irfan Pathan combined to select their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup and the former suggested an option that could allow Virat Kohli to open for India.

While it remains far-fetched, Kohli had opened for India last year in a T20 against England, and the experiment reaped rewards. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had put together a blistering opening stand of 94 runs in merely 9 overs, as India put a mammoth total of 224/2. However, an abundance of opening options in the Indian squad didn't allow Kohli to return to the opening spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Aakash found a way to bring Kohli back to the opening spot.

“Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are all certain in the 15 (15-member squad for the World Cup). They also give you an option to open with Kohli, and play Rahul in the middle-order. Rahul can also be your second wicketkeeping option,” Aakash said.

“You need a left-hander in the middle-order and Rishabh Pant fills that space. Ravindra Jadeja has also been tried in the middle-order recently (in the T20Is against Sri Lanka).”

Pathan, meanwhile, named two players who he believes are guaranteed to be in the XI in the T20 World Cup.

“I think SKY (Suryakumar) and Pant are in the XI, you can take that in writing. I know there is still time and they have to keep performing, but the way SKY has cemented his place in the XI, it's really worthy of praise,” said Pathan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}