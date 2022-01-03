'They are dominating': Ex-AUS bowler says India en route to becoming 'one of the great teams that have been on Earth'

As a confident India seek their maiden Test series win in South Africa at the Wanderers, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes the Virat Kohli-led side can be labelled as "one of the great teams that have been on Earth." Life's come full circle for the Indian men, who started their impressive run in the longest format with a 63-run win against South Africa in Johannesburg.

The win perhaps was a stepping stone in the team's hegemony and Hogg didn't hold back from comparing the current Indian side with "Australia in the 2000s" and "West Indies in the late 70s". India won the Boxing Day Test to sign off a memorable 2021 on a high and the unit will be eyeing a win at the Wanderers too.

Johannesburg has been a 'citadel' to the touring Indians in South Africa. In five Test matches, India have won twice and drawn thrice, having never lost to South Africa.

"India just won in South Africa in the Boxing Day Test, if India win one out of the remaining two Test matches, they are definitely the best team in the world at the moment. India are going to be labeled as one of the great teams that have been on Earth. Like Australia in the 2000s and West Indies in the late 70s and early 80s," said Hogg on his YouTube channel.

Hogg also underlined India's performance in England, where they gained a 2-1 lead before the fifth Test in Manchester was cancelled and rescheduled to July 2022 in Edgbaston.

"India are the best team because they are dominating when they travel. They annihilated England on English soil. They should have had that series against England done and dusted being 3-1 up. England had no answers for them. England were too worried about The Hundred competition, getting the big stars to play there."

"Well, we're in different times, there's a pandemic, you have to adjust and be hospitable to the visitors. If that Test match does not get rescheduled, I don't think anyone should worry about it because it was completely England's fault," he added.

