'They finally broke his lucky charm': Why 34-year-old India bowler is all Twitter can talk about RCB's Qualifier 2 loss

There were many signs that indicated that the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) belonged to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They might not have finished top of the table in the league stage, but found themselves third time lucky in finally crossing the Eliminator hurdle, leaving them just two steps away from the elusive trophy that has eluded them for the last 14 seasons. But unfortunately for RCB the wait continued as they were thrashed by seven wickets by Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 tie on Friday in Ahmedabad. Following the loss, a certain 34-year-old India bowler, who did not feature in a single game this season, was all Twitter could talk about. But why? (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Heading into the game, Karn Sharma was the most talked about player. He was hailed as the lucky charm, was lucky charm was he. Roped in for his base price of INR 50 lakhs at the mega auction, the spin bowling all-rounder has made 68 appearances in IPL between 2009 and 2020, his most notable appearance being in 2015. Since that season, he has played only 26 times and none this season, but has been part of four IPL winning squads. He has won one with Sunrisers Hyderabad, one with Mumbai Indians, two with Chennai Super Kings. RCB now had luck in the squad, yet they failed and here's how Twitter reacted after their loss to RR…

RCB finally broke Karn Sharma's lucky charm 🤣💪 😌 pic.twitter.com/1velcFuB1I — Rocking Rohit 45 (@Rocking49709419) May 27, 2022

Aaj @sharmakarn03 bhai Ka Luck Bhi #rcb ki Panoti ke aage Haar Gaya ✌️✌️ #IPL2022

After Match Karn Sharma Be like pic.twitter.com/Gs06TiD3D6 — Hitesh🦁 (@Real_hitesh28) May 27, 2022

Karn sharma be like - "Mera luck kuch bhi nahi, inke bad luck ke aage" #Qualifier2 #IPL2022 — Udaykumar (@udaykamadolli) May 28, 2022

RCB buying Dan Christian and Karn Sharma in the last 2 seasons for good luck charm and still failing to win the trophy is hilarious man.. this franchise is definitely cursed at this point🥲#IPL2022 #RCB #bottlers — Jelwin Rodrigues (@Jelwin13afc) May 28, 2022

not even karn sharma helped RCB break it's zero trophy curse lol — curryninja (@sushanth_kamath) May 28, 2022

RCB finished third this season which is the highest position they managed in a season since they had reached the final in 2016.

"Great season for RCB. Really proud. My first season coming in and seeing how special the fans are everywhere we go. A big thank you to everyone coming out and supporting us. Have had some incredible performances for us. Harshal has been amazing. DK.. all the guys picked for India. Obviously disappointed tonight. Came up against a really strong Rajasthan team who probably deserve it more than us," RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.

