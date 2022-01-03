'They probably could've left those': Ex-SA star dissects Pujara & Rahane's dismissals, says 'extra bounce' did the trick

South African pacer Duane Olivier marked his return to Test cricket with two wickets in two deliveries to leave India on 53 for three at lunch on the opening day of the Wanderers Test. Olivier first removed Cheteshwar Pujara for three and then plucked the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, who recorded his first golden duck in Test cricket after nicking it to Keegan Petersen at second slip.

Marco Jansen was the one who provided the breakthrough, dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 26. The Indian opener feathered it to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne on the first ball after the drinks break.

Former South Africa batter Hashim Amla also spoke over the Indian dismissals, saying Pujara and Rahane could have opted to leave the deliveries.

"This particular wicket was the best of it. Jansen, as a left armer, could always trouble batters by swinging it in towards the stumps. About the last two dismissals, I think as a batter you will be a bit upset. They probably could have left those deliveries. It's tough to say.. we all get away with those balls but extra bounce at this surface makes it very difficult to face," he said during SuperSport lunch break show in presence of Mbangwa and Vernon Philander.

"Credit to Olivier.. balls that he pitched up seemed to be a bit floaty. This looks like his natural length and that's when he's at his most effective, " he added.

Amla also pointed out regular skipper Virat Kohli's absence in the setup. The 33-year-old Kohli was ruled out of the Test due to an upper back spasm. "Unfortunately Virat has had an upper back spasm, the physios are working on him and hopefully he'll recover for the next Test," said KL Rahul, who is leading the side.

India, who won the first Test in Centurion last week and are looking for their maiden series triumph in South Africa, brought in Hanuma Vihari, who replaced Kohli in the line-up. Olivier was one of two changes for South Africa, with Kyle Verreynne in at wicketkeeper in place of Quinton de Kock.

The opener said that he was "really honoured" and looking forward to captaining the side. "It is every Indian player's dream to captain his country. Really honoured and looking forward to this challenge. We have had a few good wins here and hopefully we'll look to continue that. Hanuma Vihari comes in place of Virat. Just the one change."

