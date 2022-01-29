'They were just laughing, hiding faces behind hands': Misbah shares hilarious anecdote with Sangakkara, Jayawardene

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq rewound to a Test match against Sri Lanka and opened up about his hilarious exchange with Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Misbah, a late bloomer who represented Pakistan in 75 Tests, was speaking on the sidelines of the Legends Cricket League (LLC).

The 47-year-old Misbah shared the encounter where the iconic Sri Lankan duo questioned him for taking "a little bit more time" at the crease while taking guard.

"I remember a Test match against Sri Lanka and I was batting. I was taking a little bit more time in the crease to settle down and [Kumar] Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene were at me from behind, saying what's happening man, why are you taking that much time.

"I just turned around and said I was just taking guard and I started trolling them, saying your openers take 10 seconds before facing a ball even when the bowlers are ready. The other opener used to check every cricket gear and then kissed the bat before taking guard. That was a funny moment and they were just laughing hiding their faces behind their hands," said Misbah in a video shared by the Legends Cricket League (LLC).

He is the most successful Pakistan Test skipper but Misbah's audacious paddle shot against India in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup is perhaps a part of every fan's memory.

In a bid to get the glory shot, Misbah attempted to scoop Joginder Sharma on the third ball of the final over and was caught by Sreesanth at short fine-leg to give India a five-run win in the final

"In 2007, I always say that throughout every game, I scored so many fours playing that shot. Even with the fine leg in place, I was taking singles while playing that shot against Australia. Against spinners, I used to beat fine-leg with that shot. So, you can say I got overconfident. I mistimed the shot on which I had the most confidence," Misbah said in an interaction with his former team-mates Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf on Youtube.

After the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup, Misbah was also the lone warrior for Pakistan in the 2011 World Cup semi-finals at Mohali.

"In 2011, on that Mohali pitch, India had scored 44 (39/0) in 4 overs. When the ball got older, it started to reverse, it started gripping and runs were harder to get. Sachin scored 80-something (85) and he was the man of the match. India were struggling after that start," he further added.

