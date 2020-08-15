They were not bowling to Virat Kohli or Steve Smith: Nasser Hussain slams England’s tactics against Mohammad Rizwan

cricket

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:59 IST

Former England captain Nasser Hussainmade no intentions to hide his displeasures about England captain Joe Root’s tactics to Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan when he was batting with the lower-order on Day 2 of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Hussain said England bowlers bowled at Rizwan, who was unbeaten at 60 at stumps on Day 2 guiding Pakistan to 223 for 9 as if he was a Virat Kohli or a Steve Smith.

“There really was no need to do anything differently. If they had carried on as before, bowling the accurate lines and lengths that had reduced Pakistan to 176 for eight, they would have bowled them out for well under 200. It wasn’t as if they were bowling to Virat Kohli or Steve Smith, guys who routinely bat well with the lower order. This was Mohammad Rizwan we’re talking about — a Test novice with one half-century before this, trying to make his way in English conditions,” Hussain wrote for Daily Mail.

Hussain said England’s sudden change of tactic of bowling short to the Pakistan lower-order allowed them to cross the 200-run mark which could turn out to be a fighting score under difficult conditions.

“So why did England have five men on the boundary and why did they start trying to bowl short and employ cunning plans when all they needed to do was keep aiming for the top of off-stump?” he added.

The former England captain did give Rizwan the due credit for battling it hard but slammed the England bowlers for departing from their original plan of hitting the good length.

“Well played to him but he would have enjoyed the fact England departed from the plans that had served them so well, especially after lunch, when they made a slight adjustment and bowled fuller with predictable results,” Hussain added.

Hussain further said that Joe Root will have to take criticism for sessions like these.

“People will give Joe Root credit when England win — and they’ve won their last six Tests when he’s been in charge. But he’ll also understand that criticism will come his way for sessions like this,”

The former England No.3 however added that experienced bowlers like James Anderson and Stuart Broad should also take some blame.

“Having said that, if my bowlers all average 25 or under in home conditions, as Broad, Woakes and Jimmy Anderson do, I’d want them to point out to me there shouldn’t be men on the fence when the No 10 is in.

I’d want them to say, ‘I’m Stuart Broad, I’ve been bowling beautifully all summer and I’ve got more than 500 Test wickets to my name. I back myself to bowl normally to Rizwan and Mohammad Abbas and to get them out,’” Hussain said.