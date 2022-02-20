'They will not come back this year': Ex-India opener makes big statement on Rahane, Pujara; 'Nothing is going to happen'

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma announced India's squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka on Saturday. There were a number of significant changes in the 18-member squad that reflected on a transition in the Indian Test setup. The squad saw four major absentees – Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma, and Wriddhiman Saha.

While a clarification was given on the ouster of Rahane and Pujara (both being told to regain form in the Ranji Trophy), Saha claimed following the Test axe that he was told he wouldn't be considered for selection again.

Both, Rahane and Pujara have been taking part in the Ranji Trophy this year. Mumbai's Rahane also scored an important century in the first match of the tournament against Saurashtra in Ahmedabad. However, former India opener Aakash Chopra insisted that it is unlikely that both players will feature for the Indian team this year.

“Rahane and Pujara are not there. India have started moving in a slightly different direction. It's not the end of the road but they are not part of the team as of now. It means they will have to go back to first-class cricket, score runs there and make an attempt to come back,” Chopra said.

“They will not come back this year, they can come back next year because this year all the series are in India except the one Test in England. So nothing is going to happen there. If you leave out such big players, you don't bring them back in 15 days."

Chetan Sharma tried to soften the blow about the exclusion of Pujara, Rahane, Saha, and Ishant but if one looks at the Indian team's Test calendar for the year 2022, there is hardly any chance for these four of making a comeback.

"Selection committee after a long deliberation has come to this decision, we have spoken to them (Pujara and Rahane) earlier and we have told them that we will not consider them for the two matches against Sri Lanka," Sharma was crystal clear.

However, he tried to give some ray of hope that may be after a good Ranji Trophy, they will get back.

"The doors are open for them. There is no problems and we told them to play Ranji Trophy and that is the best part on both of us that such senior cricketers are going and playing Ranji Trophy," Sharma added.