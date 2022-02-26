‘They will together take more than four wickets’: Aakash Chopra makes 3 bold predictions for 2nd India-Sri Lanka T20I

As India and Sri Lanka prepare themselves to take the field in the 2nd T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has made some bold predictions regarding Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and the result.

After handing West Indies a 3-0 whitewash in the recently-concluded T20I series, Rohit Sharma's unit steamrolled the Lankans in the first game of the three-match series with a 62-run win in Lucknow.

Cricketer-turned-broadcaster Chopra, while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, quipped that Bumrah and Kumar will scalp a host of wickets.

“I feel Bhuvi and Bumrah will together take more than four wickets. It is possible they might get to bowl a little more in this match and you might be forced to do that as well. Don't expect the opposition to just completely roll over. You might get to bowl first also because whoever wins the toss will want to bowl first,” Chopra said.

Talking about powerplay overs, he added:

"I feel you will get to see at least three wickets in the powerplay overs. It is the Dharamshala ground - mountains, it's the month of February - it will get slightly cold in the evening, swinging delivery, a little pace and bounce. Three wickets should fall and the match will become interesting. Dasun Shanaka - if Chameera is bowling well, don't change him."

The Dharamsala's location makes it a batting paradise. Which is why Chopra believes it could rain sixes on Saturday night.

"This is a high-altitude ground, a decent number of sixes are hit here. The pitch has bounce and the ball travels, it goes the distance. So I am saying that more than 12 sixes can be hit.

“And I am saying India can win, India will win,” he concluded.