Thinking of Vijay Hazare not IPL 2022, says Chahal

It came as a surprise when India’s premier leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was not included in India’s team for T20 World Cup in UAE and preference given to the inexperienced Rahul Chahar. Even though he made it to the T20 India team for the series against New Zealand, there came another shocker when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released Chahal, their most successful bowler, ahead of the IPL mega-auction.

“It was great to be part of the RCB squad for eight years. I have many memories. I evolved as a cricketer being alongside the best,” said Chahal who has picked up 139 wickets for RCB in 113 matches at an average of 22.03, while conceding at 7.58 runs per over. With 80 wickets, Vinay Kumar is the franchise’s second-highest wicket-taker. RCB have retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

After doing well for Haryana, Chahal was picked by the Mumbai Indians in 2011. He joined RCB in 2014 under Kohli’s leadership and became India’s main spinner in white-ball cricket.

“IPL has played a big role in my cricketing career. IPL 2022 is a bit far and I am not thinking about it much. At the moment, I want to do well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy playing for Haryana,” said Chahal, 31.

In the last IPL, which began in India and ended in UAE, Chahal took 18 wickets in 15 matches but failed to find a place in the India team for the T20 World Cup.

“It was disappointing to lose a spot in the Indian team for a mega-event like the World Cup. I think I did reasonably well in the IPL and in the series against Sri Lanka. But that’s part of a sportsperson’s life. I was eying the World Cup since the time it was postponed. Nevertheless, I got great support from my family to overcome that disappointment. It was wonderful to get into the India dressing room against New Zealand,” said Chahal, who played in one of the three matches in the T20I series where Rohit Sharma replaced Kohli, who has stepped down, as captain.

“I have done well under Virat ‘bhaiya’ and hope to keep doing well under Rohit ‘bhaiya’s’ captaincy in the T20 format. I have played with Rahul Dravid as coach while being in the India A team. He is a great coach with an intelligent cricket mind. Then there is Paras Mhambrey also now as bowling coach. I held discussions with him on my bowling. His inputs would definitely benefit me,” said Chahal.

A former chess player, Chahal, who has played 56 ODIs and 50 T20Is, thinks that there is plenty of cricket ahead to show his mettle.

“I am looking to do well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and help Haryana win the title. I am bowling well in the nets and enjoying my bowling. There is no substitute for hard work. Whatever has happened has happened. After a gap of one year this time Ranji Trophy is also going to take place. I want to make most of the chances,” said Chahal, who would be eying a place in the India ODI and Test team against South Africa.

Haryana will be playing against Delhi, Jharkhand, Saurashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.