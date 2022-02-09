'This horse will keep running but...': Ex-IND opener points out key error in Virat Kohli's batting approach

Former India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for eight runs off four deliveries in the lung-opener of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The 33-year-old Kohli looked in good touch, dispatching short-pitched deliveries from Alzarri Joseph to the fence. He hit the first two for boundaries which helped him reach the milestone of 5000 ODI runs at home but mistimed the fourth delivery in his attempt to pull it over the fine leg.

An aggressive batting approach fetched him two boundaries before a top-edge found the opposition fielder and Kohli's stay at the crease turned out to be a short-lived episode. Kohli is enduring a lean patch and would like to get that 71st hundred that has been in waiting for over two years and former India opener Aakash Chopra has a piece of advice for the flamboyant batter.

"Kohli has scored a lot of runs. This horse will keep running but the truth is that the mind space is not right at the moment. So go back to the basics, follow the formula to the T. The foot movement in order to make runs but in my opinion, there is no need to be overaggressive," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"For the first time, we saw Virat Kohli playing in a different fashion. What made Virat special was that he was a process-driven person, he used to go with discipline and he was slightly different from the others," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how Kohli would hold back from playing big shots at the start, with rotating the strike and defending good deliveries being two key elements of his batting approach. Speaking on Kohli failing to find a balance, Chopra recalled the batter's outings in South Africa where he seemed "too defensive".

"When he comes at the start he used to defend or leave deliveries along with singles and doubles. Although he was always looking for runs, he never played big shots when he had just come to the crease or he will just defend at the start.

"But if you see the last few encounters, if you see South Africa it seemed he was too defensive and in one match he started hitting, that he is just going to hit. That's exactly how he played in the last game, four balls, shot after shot and then out. This is not the Virat Kohli we see," Chopra elaborated.