‘This is absurd’: KXIP CEO dismisses reports of Karun Nair testing positive for Covid-19

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 14:24 IST

The Chief Executive Officer of Kings XI Punjab, Satish Menon has dismissed reports of Karun Nair recovering from Covid-19 as baseless and informed that the batsman has begun training with the rest of his teammates. On Tuesday, certain reports had claimed that Nair had recovered from Covid-19 after having tested positive for the coronavirus some time back, but Menon revealed that the batsman was down with nothing but mild fever.

“This is absurd, there is no truth in these reports. He had some mild fever, that’s all. Nothing to do with coronavirus. He’s perfectly alright and has started training. All our boys have started their training in their respective cities,” Menon told Times of India

“The team management is very particular about all the social distancing guidelines and SOPs given by the BCCI. We are making sure there is no compromise on any of that. In fact, the management will educate each player individually about the risks involved and the importance of keeping a safe distance from the deadly virus.”

Menon further informed that head coach Anil Kumble is up and running in terms of monitoring the players and their fitness. KXIP are to fly out to the UAE on August 20, and they’re taking along eight nets bowlers to help train. The Indian Premier League shifting its base to the United Arab Emirates for the 2020 edition may prove to be a blessing in disguise for at least 50 unheralded cricketers, who are set to travel with the eight teams as “exclusive” net bowlers. Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals confirmed that they are preparing a roster of net bowlers, the list of which comprises mostly First-Class, U-19 and U-23 state level cricketers.

“Kumble has been very busy monitoring the players’ training and fitness once the dates of the IPL had been announced. Not only the Karnataka players, the head coach is also virtually keeping an eye on youngsters like Ishan Porel, who is training in Kolkata,” Menon said.

“As of now, we have seven names confirmed, and there is one more name coming up in a couple of days. They will join the rest of the squad in Delhi and Bengaluru, before we fly out to the UAE on August 20.”