'This is something unusual I've heard': Virat Kohli's childhood coach left shocked after explosive presser

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has been left absolutely shocked following the explosive presser on Wednesday where the former India white-ball captain denied having any communication from the BCCI over his ODI captaincy between his announcement of stepping down as T20I skipper to the date of the revelation of India's squad for South Africa tour and further added that he was not asked to reconsider his leadership role in the shortest format.

"I was contacted one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting on December 8 for the Test series," Kohli on Wednesday ahead of Team India's departure for South Africa Test series. "There was no prior communication to me at all from when I announced the T20I captaincy decision until the eighth (of December) where, as I said, I got a call one-and-a-half hours before the selection meeting."

Talking to India News on the selection committee's decision to let Kohli know about his ODI captaincy removal moments before the selection meeting, Rajkumar was left upset.

"This is definitely shocking and this is news to me as well that Virat Kohli said something like this in the press conference. What comment should I give, about why it has happened and why such a thing should not have happened," he said.

He also declined to comment that the decision was based on Kohli's present form in international cricket.

"I would not like to comment too much on this. I will only want to say that they are the authority and whatever decision they have taken, they would have taken it thoughtfully and my statement about this does not hold any significance, whether they have done right or wrong," he added.

Kohli's words at the presser were completely opposite to that of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who had earlier told PTI that he had requested Kohli to reconsider his decision on stepping down as captain of the T20I side.

Rajkumar found the communication gap "unusual" and called for transparency between Kohli and Ganguly.

"This is something unusual I have heard, I didn't see Virat's press conference as well. This communication gap should not have happened. According to me, there should be transparency between them and I don't know why this has happened or why such a communication gap was there," he said.

The former first-class cricketer also talked about the rumours of Kohli asking for a break during the ODI series, saying that he found it "certainly surprising."

"Virat never wants to step aside from playing, he is always ready to play. This news was certainly surprising that he has asked for leave because of his daughter's birthday. Her birthday is on the 11th and at that time he will be playing the Test match."