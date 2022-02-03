'This is the fittest I've seen him in last 7 years': Bharat Arun predicts India star will play 'at least 3-4 years' more

Team India will return to action on February 6 when the side takes on the West Indies in the first of three ODIs in Ahmedabad. The squad for the ODI series saw a number of significant changes in the bowling attack, with a major one being the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin. It was reported that the off-spinner was injured; however, no official statement over his absence was released.

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old spinner made a scintillating return to white-ball format last year when he was selected for the T20 World Cup squad. Already a Test mainstay, Ashwin also made an ODI comeback earlier this year in South Africa.

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun said that this is the “fittest” he has seen Ashwin in many years.

“Spinners mature with age. The older they get, the better they become. Ashwin is someone who constantly comes out of his comfort zone. This is the fittest I've seen Ashwin in the last seven years. He, too, is conscious about what he eats... he spends an equal amount of time on his fitness and skills. I am confident that we would see at least 3-4 years of outstanding cricket from Ashwin,” Arun told Sportstar.

Arun also recalled a moment from India's tour of Australia in 2021 when Ravi Shastri specifically told Ajinkya Rahane to hand the ball to Ashwin “in the first hour” after the Indian captain had lost the toss in Melbourne.

“I remember the Melbourne Test last year, there was a fair amount of moisture on the wicket. When Ajinkya lost the toss, Ravi went and told him - try and bring Ashwin in the first hour because there was going to be enough moisture and bounce, and Ash can be lethal with that combination. Even Ajinkya told Ravi that “I was planning to do that”. Ashwin came on to bowl early in Adelaide, too, but we batted first, and then there was not so much moisture,” said Arun.