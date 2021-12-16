'This is not the first time it has happened': Ex-India spinner feels Virat Kohli has 'right' to clarification

Former India white-ball skipper Virat Kohli's presser remarks on lack of communication over his captaincy switch has created quite a storm in the Indian cricket fraternity. Joining the debate on Kohli's captaincy switch in the white-ball format, former Indian spinner Amit Mishra has called for more transparency from the BCCI, admitting that the 33-year-old has the "right" to know the decision behind the switch.

Mishra's statement came after Kohli had revealed that he was communicated about his ODI captaincy switch only one and a half hour before the selection meeting for the South Africa Test series. Kohli had also added that he wasn't requested to reconsider his decision to continue as T20I skipper which stood in contrast to a statement made by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly earlier this month.

"This is not the first time it has happened. It happened before also and I feel that a player who has performed so much for the country and worked so hard, should have a right to know why he has been removed from the team or for a particular position. A player should know where he is lacking and should improve on that aspect," Mishra told ANI.

Mishra also talked about the alleged rift between Kohli and India's newly-announced white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma saying that both are professional players and have a positive approach towards life.

"These things are not true. Both the players have such a positive approach towards life. They have good communication even when they are on-field. They always give their 100 per cent for the team. I think Virat has done a great job as a captain and now it's Rohit's turn to showcase his game and prove himself to be a great player and a captain," said the veteran leg-spinner.

Kohli too had quashed the rumours between him and Rohit during his press conference on Wednesday.

"There is no rift between me and Rohit Sharma. I have clarified multiple times in the last 2.5 years and now I am tired of clarifying things. I can guarantee you that my communication will never be to take my team down till I am playing cricket. It is my commitment towards Indian cricket," said Kohli.