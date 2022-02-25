'This pair at the death will complement each other': Zaheer Khan reserves special praise for Indian bowling duo

India on Thursday recorded their longest winning streak in T20Is, which has now gone up to 10 matches, when the hosts put up a clinical performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 62 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game T20I series. Ishan blasted 89 off just 56 deliveries before Shreyas Iyer chipped in with a quick-fire 57, helping India reach an intimidating 199 for two at the end of 20 overs.

In response, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals with Bhuvneshwar providing India with the perfect start by removing Pathum Nissanka (0) on first ball of the innings. Charith Asalanka scored unbeaten 53 but the opposition batters had no answers to the Indian bowling attack, which featured seven names including Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

Bumrah, who was rested for white-ball series against West Indies, and Jadeja, who was recovering from an injury in the last two months, returned to the mix after the hiatus. Along with Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Indian pace unit also hosted Harshal Patel, whose career has witnessed a meteoric rise after a stellar IPL 2021.

Known for his variations and cutters, the medium-pacer has so far taken nine wickets in six T20Is and former India pacer Zaheer Khan feels the presence of Bumrah will augur well for Harshal. The current team management will be looking to find the perfect team combination in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup in Australia. And Zaheer explained how the Bumrah-Harshal pair would complement each other.

"Bumrah and Harshal will be a complementing pair... purely because when you talk about Bumrah, you talk about that awkward angle and fast yorkers. To add to that, he's got that beautiful variation of bowling slower ones. When you look at Harshal, his success story has been around people looking to attack. When batters are coming hard at him, he feels more comfortable and chances of him taking a wicket are on the higher side," Zaheer told Cricbuzz.

"It will work in his favour when he has someone like Bumrah bowling from the other end. Batters would want to take more chances against Harshal than against Bumrah... and it would work in Harshal's favour. Bumrah is gonna make it very difficult for batters to score runs freely and that's gonna give an edge to Harshal to use his variations. I think this pair at the death overs will complement each other," he added.

While Bumrah took two while conceding just nine from his two overs, Harshal ended up registering bowling figures of 0/10 from two overs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Venkatesh Iyer also starred with the ball and picked two wickets, helping India restrict the opposition to just 137 for six in 20 overs.

India and Sri Lanka will now move to Dharamsala for the second and third match of the T20I series.

