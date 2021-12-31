'This South Africa unit is no match to the Indian team': Harbhajan says Kohli's side too strong, predicts series outcome

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh feels India have a solid chance to win their maiden Test series in South Africa. Comparing the previous Indian tours to the one underway currently, Harbhajan reckons India, unlike the previous years, have the bowling attack to take 20 wickets in a Test and given the form their premier pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are in, the Men in Blue stand a terrific chance of scripting history.

"We’ve spoken about it earlier as well that this series will present plenty of opportunities against South Africa. When India used to tour South Africa earlier, it seemed as if they are travelling to play in very difficult conditions, but now the irrespective of the scenario in South African cricket, India have the bowlers to take 20 wickets. Shami picked five wickets and bowled splendidly in the second innings. Bumrah took crucial wickets on Day 4 evening," Harbhajan said on Sports Tak.

Weighing further, Harbhajan feels the current Indian unit is too strong for South Africa and that the hosts are ‘no match’ to Kohli’s team. Predicting the outcome of the Test series, which India at present lead 1-0 with two more games to go, the former off-spinner has backed Kohli and Co. to claim the series.

"Overall, if you look at it, this South Africa team is no match to the current Indian unit. I feel this is a very strong Indian team and like I had said earlier, this is their best opportunity to win a Test series there. If they can't win it this time around, it will be very difficult. The start though has been very good and, in the time to come, India will win at least one of the next two games and take the series," explained Harbhajan.

The second will start at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on January 3, following by the final Test in Newlands, Cape Town starting January 11.

