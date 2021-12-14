'This substantiates speculation about rift': Azharuddin questions timing of Kohli's break from SA ODIs post Rohit injury

Adding fuel to the controversy about his relationship with Rohit Sharma the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Virat Kohli has reportedly asked for a break in January to spend some time with his family. Kohli, who was recently stripped of ODI captaincy, could miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

The rationale behind Kohli's move is perhaps the first birthday of his daughter on January 11, 2022, but former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has questioned the timing behind the prolific batter's decision. The Indian team at present is grappling with multiple injuries, and Kohli's deputy Rohit has also been ruled out of the Test series, starting December 26.

Azharuddin feels there's no harm in taking a break but the timing of Kohli's move has raised questions over his bond with Rohit.

"Virat Kohli has informed that he's not available for the ODI series & Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the upcoming test. There is no harm in taking a break but the timing has to be better. This just substantiates speculation about the rift. Neither will be giving up the other form of cricket," Azharuddin tweeted.

Earlier in the day, sources in the know of developments confirmed to ANI that Kohli has asked for a "small" break next month, ruling out his participation in One-day Internationals against the Proteas side.

"Yes, Kohli has asked for a small break in January to spend some time with his family. It effectively means that he would miss the ODI series against South Africa," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has emerged as the prime contender to be Kohli's deputy in the Test series, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishabh Pant also being considered for the role. The Test series will wrap up on January 15 followed by three ODIs, scheduled to begin on January 19 in Paarl.

Priyank Panchal has been added as Rohit’s replacement opener for the Test rubber. The 31-year-old Gujarat batter has over 7000 runs in 100 First-class matches including 24 hundreds.

“Team India Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. Priyank Panchal will replace Rohit Sharma in the Test squad,” the BCCI informed in a press release on Monday.

