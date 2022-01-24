'This trend is wrong. Wasn't Kapil Dev a great captain?': Akhtar makes unique suggestion for India's next Test skipper

Former Pakistan cricketer and a legend of the game, Shoaib Akhtar, made a unique suggestion for India's next Test captain, saying that the management should buck the trend and groom fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as India's next leader in the traditional format. Virat Kohli had earlier resigned from Test captaincy a day after India lost the Test series against South Africa earlier this month.

In conversation with Sports Today on Saturday, Akhtar questioned India's trend of looking at batters for the role of captaincy, pointing out that Pakistan have had three great captains all of whom were fast bowlers. He opined Bumrah should be named the vice-captain and be groomed for captaincy.

"Why don't you look at fast bowlers as captain. Kapil Dev was a fast bowler, wasn't he a great captain? I don't know why there is this notion that batsmen are more clever than us. For Pakistan, Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have all been captains," Shoaib said on Sports Today.

"A fast bowler always goes for a win. I am not saying that the batters don't but it is a little different. Jasprit Bumrah should be made the vice-captain and groomed for captaincy. Groom fast bowlers and all-rounders. This trend of thinking that only batters can be captain is wrong," he further said.

Earlier last week, before the start of the ODI series against South Africa, Bumrah had admitted that he is ready to lead the Indian team in Test format, if given the opportunity.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah replied to a query from PTI in a press conference last Tuesday.

Besides Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are the frontrunners to replace Kohli as the next Test captain.