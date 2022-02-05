'Thought I could go back the old way, look at my stats': David Warner on losing SRH captaincy during IPL 2021

Australian batsman David Warner on Friday admitted that he did not find it compelling to release a statement to say something after he was sacked as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking to his compatriot and legendary pacer Brett Lee on 'The Brett Lee podcast', Warner revealed that after losing the leadership role he felt that he could go back the old way, reminding fans of his impressive numbers in the tournament.

"Last year, it hit me when I lost the captaincy in the Indian Premier League. I thought I could go back the old way, look at my stats. I believe that I didn't have to comment or do anything like that post that," he said.

In 150 appearances in IPL, Warner has scored 5449 runs, the most ever by any overseas player, at 41.59 and with a strike rate of 139.96. His tally includes four centuries, the second-most by aby player in IPL after Virat Kohli (5), and 54 half-century-plus scores, the most ever by a batsman.

Warner then revealed that he had only seven days to prepare for IPL 2021 when he had arrived in India before explaining how difficult it has been for players to prepare for T2O cricket in Indian conditions.

"When you play T20 cricket in Indian conditions, it cooks your body and taxes your legs. You see, Maxwell's IPL last year, he was cooked after three overs. If you are playing 14 games in the space of 60-70 days with training in between, you can't physically prepare for that.

"I had seven days to prepare when I first arrived for the IPL. I would be in the sauna for 10 minutes and then run a kilometre on the treadmill and repeat the same. That was the only way I could prepare for the conditions and I've done it pretty much every time I've gone for the IPL," he added.

SRH did not retain Warner, who had guided them to their maiden IPL trophy win in 2016, and instead went with Kane Williamson and two uncapped players in Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Warner has been listed as one of the marquee players in the IPL mega auction with his base price as INR 2 crore.