Tilak Varma gives fitness boost on Abhishek Sharma, but keeps Namibia availability under wraps: ‘Got one more day’

India batter Tilak Varma shared a positive update on Abhishek Sharma’s condition after the opener was hospitalised with viral fever and a stomach infection. Abhishek, who fell for a golden duck against the USA, did not take the field later in the game, with reports suggesting he had already been unwell during the T20 World Cup match and his condition worsened afterwards. He was admitted to a hospital in Delhi for treatment and was discharged on Wednesday following a two-day stay, bringing relief to the team management ahead of the upcoming fixtures. Abhishek Sharma has been discharged from the hospital. (PTI)

Tilak offered reassurance over Abhishek's health ahead of India’s Thursday clash against Namibia, confirming that the opener is recovering well after his recent hospitalisation. Speaking at the pre-match press conference in Delhi, Tilak said the team is closely monitoring Abhishek’s condition and will take a call on his availability based on how he feels in the lead-up to the game.

“When we reached Delhi, he (Abhishek) had been examined. He went to the hospital for the examination. So I think he has been discharged today, and he’s doing well. We have got one more day for the game, so hopefully we’ll decide by tomorrow (Thursday) how he feels, and we’ll go with it," Tilak said when asked about an update on Abhishek during the pre-match press conference in Delhi.

Abhishek, the number 1-ranked T20I batter, will be key for India in the highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on February 15, and India might not take any risk with him against Namibia. In case he misses out on Thursday's clash, Sanju Samson might get a chance to open the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.

Jasprit Bumrah fit and available Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is another player whose fitness is a bit of concern for India, as he missed the USA clash, while in his absence, Mohammed Siraj produced a sensational performance with the ball.

Tilak provided a quick update on India’s team plans, confirming Bumrah is fit and in contention while hinting that the final playing combination is yet to be decided.

"Jasprit Bumrah is fit and available for tomorrow's game against Namibia. But we still have one more day to take a final call on the combination", Tilak added.