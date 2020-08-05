e-paper
Tim Macdonald appointed as England women’s new senior assistant coach

The 39-year-old Macdonald, a former Western Australia and Tasmania seamer, has worked with the England team on an interim basis during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Former Australian seamer Tim Macdonald has been appointed as England women team’s new senior assistant coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. The 39-year-old Macdonald, a former Western Australia and Tasmania seamer, has worked with the England team on an interim basis during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Macdonald, who had previously worked with head coach Lisa Keightley at Perth Scorchers in the women’s Big Bash League, joined the squad on Tuesday at Derby where the England team is training in a bio-secure environment ahead of their limited over series against South Africa.

“I’ve known Tim for a while and I’ve worked with him previously and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers,” Keightley said.

“He was a great addition across the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and when it came to interview he was the stand-out candidate in terms of helping the team continue their improvement.”

