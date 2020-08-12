Tim Paine, Virat Kohli are best captains in the world at the moment: Faiz Fazal

cricket

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:35 IST

Vidarbha’s Ranji Trophy-winning captain Faiz Fazal believes that Australia’s Tim Paine and India’s Virat Kohli are the two of the best captains in the world right now. In a recent interaction on Sports Tiger’s show ‘Off the Field’, on being asked who the best captain in the world, Faiz said, “I am a fan of Tim Paine, he is very good as a Test captain, Virat is also very good in Tests.”

The left-handed batsman also opened up on the difficulties of being a captain. “I love captaining Vidarbha. I have been very fortunate to get some amazing cricketers in my side. Even when I was leading in the Duleep Trophy, I had some amazing cricketers in that team as well,” Fazal said.

“You cannot teach a lot, it comes naturally,” he added.

Fazal has only played one ODI for India against Zimbabwe in 2016 in which he had scored half century. On being asked why he could not get another opportunity in international cricket, the batsman said: “The competition in team India is very tight, I feel very fortunate that I played for India because that was the aim, to play for the country. Nothing can be compared with that. But I still aim to play for the Test team. But, yes, I feel disappointed that I could not continue my place in the Indian team.”

“The game itself is my motivation and I love playing cricket at any stage. That’s why even in the off-season, unfortunately, this season, I could not go but I always travel to the UK and plays the premier league there,” he added.

Faiz led his team Vidarbha to back to back Ranji Trophy title victories in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He scored 1001 and 942 first-class runs in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 respectively.