'Time to go back to Kuldeep': Manjrekar suggests India to bring back spinner; 'He would've been a game-changer' in SA

India endured a disappointing outing in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, conceding one-sided defeats across both games in Paarl. While South Africa secured a 31-run victory in the first game in Boland Park, the hosts cruised to a seven-wicket win in second – chasing down a 288-run target with 11 deliveries to spare.

The Indian bowling attack struggled throughout the series, with returning off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal combining to take only two wickets throughout the series so far. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, talking about spinners' performances, suggested that India should look back to chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

“I think it's time now to go back to Kuldeep Yadav,” said Manjrekar on ESPNCricinfo.

“I have always been his supporter. I can understand why he's not your first option in T20 cricket, especially on small grounds. But I think there's a place for Kuldeep Yadav in 50-over cricket, especially on pitches like these. I think he would've been a game-changer.. at least a tempting option who will get you 3-4 wickets.

“He's the kind of guy who has that kind of record of running through side, so India need to go back to a proper wrist spinner who can get turn on these type of pitches. So, Kuldeep Yadav, I think, will come back to reckoning.”

Manjrekar further said that both, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal have failed to impress in the two games and also named Rahul Chahar as the bowler India can turn to.

“We've seen Ashwin over the years, we've seen Ashwin in this series, nothing much has changed. So I doubt anyone is going to keep investing in Ashwin. Chahal will be under the scanner, I think they'll have to look back at Rahul Chahar who I think India should've backed a little more. So those are the kind of spinners India will go back to. Jadeja is an option they'll have. But really strong of proper, classical wrist spinner to change the game in the middle,” said Manjrekar.

