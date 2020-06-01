e-paper
Tinu Yohannan appointed as Kerala head coach

Yohannan will take over the reins from Dav Whatmore of Australia and this will be his second time in charge of the team.

cricket Updated: Jun 01, 2020 18:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Kerala cricket team after entering their maiden Ranji Trophy semifinal
The Kerala cricket team after entering their maiden Ranji Trophy semifinal (Image Courtesy: KCA)
         

Former India quick Tinu Yohannan was on Monday appointed as the coach of Kerala senior men’s cricket team. Yohannan will take over the reins from Dav Whatmore of Australia. This is Youhannan’s second time in charge of the team.

After being roped in as Kerala’s bowling coach in 2014, Yohannan replaced P Balachandran as the team’s head coach in November of 2016 when the coach was sacked mid-season. However, after four months, Kerala signed Whatmore on a six-month deal before extending it later.

In 2001, Yohannan became the first player from Kerala to play Test cricket for India when he donned the national cap in the first Test against England in Mohali. He played three Tests and three ODIs for India between 2001 and 2002, taking five wickets in each format. The former right-arm medium pacer took 145 wickets in 59 first class matches for Kerala.

He is the son of TC Yohannan, a former Asian Games record-holder in long jump, who also represented India in the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

