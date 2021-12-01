'To let them go was really tough': Rohit Sharma says releasing 'gun players' was 'heart-breaking' for Mumbai Indians

Among all the eight franchises, retaining four players was perhaps the toughest for Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions have stuck to the same core group of players which has taken them to unprecedented heights and made the franchise the most successful team in the IPL. On Tuesday, as all eight teams announced their list of retained players, MI let go a plethora of superstars after deciding to hold back Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The announcement was made my Akash Ambani, after which Rohit Sharma informed that letting go off players who have been instrumental in the side's dominant run in the last 10 years of the IPL was a tough decision, terming the call 'heart-breaking'.

Also Read | IPL Retention: ‘We wanted to retain him but…’: PBKS' Kumble explains why Punjab Kings excluded KL Rahul from the list

"As you all know, it was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai Indians this year. We have had solid players, absolutely gun players in our squad and to release them is absolutely heart-breaking. They have done some amazing work for this franchise, created a lot of memories. So, to let them go was really tough. Four players including myself - hopefully we can form a good core and create a solid team around us," Rohit said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The notable absentees for MI are Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Trent Boult and Quinton de Kock. Having said that, MI, with a remaining purse of ₹48 crore, would hope to target some of them back when the IPL 2022 mega auction takes place. Regarding the same, Rohit said he has full faith in the team assembling a solid set of players for the next editions of the Indian Premier League.

Also Read | IPL Retention: ‘At one time, Chennai and he were hand in hand, no longer’: Chopra shocked that CSK left out IPL star

"The immediate goal is to form a solid team and that will start at the auction. We’ll keep an eye on who we can get in the auction, find the right spot for the right players. So yeah, our scouts are doing a fantastic job, watching talents in and outside India. I have faith and belief in them. They have done an amazing job over the years finishing talent. Hopefully we can find some players that can form a good core," added Rohit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}