'To this date, KL takes screenshot of the game, says it hurts': Kohli recalls painful IPL 2016 loss; 'It disappoints me'

Royal Challengers Bangalore may have not won an Indian Premier League title but they came close on multiple occasions in the tournament's history; the closest attempt at breaking the deadlock, perhaps, being in 2016. The RCB produced a magnificent display throughout the season -- finishing second in the group stage with 16 points and then defeating table-toppers Gujarat Lions in the play-off to earn a direct entry in final.

However, it was a heartbreak for Virat Kohli and his men as the side faced a crushing 8-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the opening duo of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli had put on a 114-run stand in merely 10.3 overs, the remaining batting order collapsed as RCB fell short in a 209-run chase.

Over five years later, Kohli revisited the season and the heartbreaking defeat during an episode of the RCB Podcast.

"That season was unbelievable. It was so amazing that four guys performed at their peak, game in game out. It was so rare to see that in T20 cricket and we just got on a roll where we felt like 'fine, even if we're not doing well in this season, we can still make it'. That belief never went away. It is very difficult to create that belief again and again. It happened very naturally in that season," Kohli said.

On the final, Kohli said that the side "hadn't been as courageous' as it should've been.

"It disappoints me. I would say that we had opportunities where we came close. But at the end of the day, I won't call it luck because the opposition is there to play as well. If they were better on the day, you have to accept it," says Kohli.

"We have to accept the fact that the reason we have not won is because we haven't been as courageous or as clear in our plans as we should've been in those crunch moments. You can say that the odds were stacked against us as they were expectations from us to win, but you have to deal with them. You can't run away from them."

Virat Kohli also revealed that KL Rahul -- who was a part of the RCB squad during the 2016 season -- still sends screenshots of the game whenever it is on broadcast on television.

"I felt like it was written. How can the final be in Bangalore and we play a season like that, we play that kind of a game where we are 100-something without a wicket in 9 overs and then (we collapse)," continued Kohli.

“To this date, when there is a highlight package coming on Star of that game, KL takes screenshots from that game and says it still hurts. And it does. You'd think about the game every now and then and how there were dejected faces in that amazing setup we had done for the post-victory celebration. It was such a huge setup and we were sat there thinking we gave our everything.. I won't say it wasn't our day, we were not good enough. It's easy to accept that but that is one game where I feel like it hurts. From all IPL seasons I've been a part of, I felt like we had it in front of us in that game.”