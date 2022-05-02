'To-be captain Jadeja should've been involved in mega-auction. He was retained ahead of Dhoni': Former CSK all-rounder

Chennai Super Kings veteran MS Dhoni on Sunday marked his return to captaincy with a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Dhoni, who has led the franchise to four IPL titles, was back at the helm of affairs after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the role midway through the season. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Dhoni said Jadeja's all-round form seemed to have affected his game which led to the captaincy changeover. Interestingly, Dhoni had quit the job two days before the start of the 10-team competition, and his comeback raises questions over the team's decision-making when it comes to finding the right leader.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was a part of the Chennai outfit in 2015, lavished praise on the team management's functioning. But he believes Jadeja should've been a part of the auction if Dhoni had already decided to hand over the reins to the all-rounder.

“Of course, I was surprised (by CSK's decision). They made Jadeja the captain just two days before the start of this year's IPL... which was also a surprise. Because if Dhoni had made up his mind to leave the captaincy, to-be captain Jadeja should've been involved in the auction. If Dhoni's exit was a last-moment decision, it means Jadeja wasn't involved in the auction. And Jadeja is captaining for the first time despite playing in the IPL for years,” Irfan told Jatin Sapru on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Chennai Super Kings are one of the best franchises as they take good care of their players. Every player on the squad remains equal for this franchise. The inconsistent decision making is a surprising factor for me," he added.

Irfan further said the franchise splurged money on Jadeja as it wanted him to be a part of the leading bunch. Jadeja was Chennai's No. 1 retainee for ₹16 crore followed by Dhoni for ₹12 crore, before the February auction.

"He was retained ahead of Dhoni. CSK had thought of investing in him as No. 1 retention because they wanted him to be the captain as well. Rashid Khan didn't stay in Sunrisers Hyderabad as he wasn't the first-choice retention.

"Even if it's his own decision to step down, Jadeja should've talked with the franchise. Ruturaj also didn't perform in the first few games of the season. But he was backed by the team management. Jadeja should've also continued. Maybe he would've got 2-3 wins and his confidence would've skyrocketed. But I want to see how Jadeja the player fares this season after his exit from captaincy," he further added.

