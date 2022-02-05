'Told them very clearly there's only one condition': Virat Kohli reveals what he asked RCB to do to retain him in 2011

Virat Kohli has been one of three players retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. One of the best batters in IPL history, Kohli led the side for nine seasons before stepping down as captain ahead of the second phase of the 2021 edition.

Ahead of the mega auction where the RCB will be aiming to rebuild their team from scratch, the franchise released a series titled ‘RCB Podcast’ where players like Kohli and Glenn Maxwell among others opened on their RCB journey.

In his initial few years at the franchise, Virat Kohli was largely used at No.5 in the batting order. While the Delhi-born batter relished the challenge, he revealed that he had put a condition on being retained by the franchise in 2011.

"I felt great; I did not shy away from it. I remember we were playing the Champions League in South Africa and Ray Jennings and Siddharth Mallya approached me, said that they were looking to retain only me, and that they were looking to build a whole new squad around me.

"I said that's great, and that's the opportunity I am looking for. I told them very clearly there's only one condition that I will bat at No.3 and nowhere else. They said fair enough. I knew I can do something special for the team. I had no problem accepting the responsibility," said Kohli.

Kohli also said that he didn't play in the position that was his “strength” during the first three seasons of the tournament. With franchise boasting of experienced players like Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, and Ross Taylor, Kohli batted significantly lower in the order.

"The first three years in the IPL, I always had the belief that I could do something special. I felt like the composition of the team, while they were amazing players, and rightly so in the right positions, I was not able to play in the position that was my strength," said Kohli.

"For the first 3 years, it was on and off, a performance here and a performance there. It was not as free-flowing and consistent as I would have liked it to be. I was playing No.3 for India, and I was not getting to do it for RCB in the IPL. It was a bit of a strange situation for me, because I felt like I could replicate my India performances here and maybe better."

