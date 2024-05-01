 "Too many mistakes": Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya after MI lose to LSG | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Too many mistakes": Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya after MI lose to LSG

ANI |
May 01, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Hardik Pandya for his captaincy during the Mumbai Indians' (MI) clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and said that the 30-year-old made too many mistakes.

Lucknow [India], : Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan slammed Hardik Pandya for his captaincy during the Mumbai Indians' clash against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2024 and said that the 30-year-old made too many mistakes.

"Too many mistakes": Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya after MI lose to LSG
"Too many mistakes": Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya after MI lose to LSG

The MI skipper put up a disappointing performance while batting as he was dismissed for a golden duck in the sixth over by Naveen-ul-Haq. However, while bowling the skipper picked up two wickets in his four-over spell and gave away 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.50.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Pathan took to his official X account and compared MI's performance from last season and said that in IPL 2023 even without Jasprit Bumrah they qualified for the playoffs.

"The team mumbai Indians that qualified last year didn't had Jasprit Bumrah but this season they had his services. Still they are in this situation. Purely because the team wasn't managed well on the ground. Too many mistakes by their captain Hardik Pandya. It's the truth," Pathan wrote on X.

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1785367363740635454

Recapping the match, LSG won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians could not get going from the start, losing four wickets for 27 runs within the powerplay itself. Nehal Wadhera , Ishan Kishan and Tim David tried their best but could take their side to just 144/7 in their 20 overs.

Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, while Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Yadav, Naveen ul Haq and Stoinis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 145 runs, LSG also faced a hard challenge from MI bowlers and lost wickets at regular intervals. Stoinis' knock of 62 in 45 balls, with seven fours and two sixes proved to be just enough to take LSG to a four-wicket win with four balls and four wickets left.

Following the win, LSG are at the third spot with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points. Meanwhile, MI are at the ninth spot with three wins, seven losses and six points.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup India Squad Live, LSG vs MI Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / "Too many mistakes": Irfan Pathan slams Hardik Pandya after MI lose to LSG
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On