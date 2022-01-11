‘There will be a contingency plan if…': Top BCCI official provides major update on IPL 2022 venue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla stated that the cricket body will ensure that the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place in India.

The 2020 edition of the lucrative T20 league was held in UAE, while the previous season was played in two phases. It was initially scheduled to play entirely in India but due to Covid-19 cases emerging inside the bio-bubble, the tournament was suspended midway and then held in UAE.

"We will try to ensure that the Indian Premier League happens and in India. But we will see into this matter again in March, that how is Covid situation then," Shukla told ANI when about IPL 2022.

"There will be a contingency plan in place if the Covid situation worsens," he added.

In another major development, one of India's largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group was announced as the new sponsors of the T20 league. They replaced Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo.

“They will come on board for two years, with the BCCI getting a slightly bigger amount,” IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said on Tuesday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah welcomed the company in the new role.

"This is indeed a momentous occasion for the BCCI IPL as the Tata Group is the epitome of global Indian enterprise with an over 100 year old legacy and operations in more than 100 countries across six continents," Shah was quoted as saying in a media release.

