'Top-class' Ruturaj Gaikwad has miles to go, says CSK legend; makes 'big' prediction amid India Test miss out

Twice did Ruturaj Gaikwad earn a call-up for the Indian Test squad in the last 15 months - for the West Indies tour in June last month, where Yashasvi Jaiswal was given a go ahead of him, and the South Africa tour, where a finger injury ruled him out. He did not return for the England home series in February as he continued to nurse back from the injury, but with the Chennai Super Kings captain snubbed for the upcoming Bangladesh, fans were left infuriated. However, veteran India cricketer Ambati Rayudu assured that opportunities will come by for Gaikwad, a "top-class batter." Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to get a place in India's squad for the first Test against Bangladesh.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of a Legends League Cricket (LLC) event in Delhi, Rayudu, who will be plying trades for Konark Suryas Odisha in the upcoming edition of the tournament, which begins in Jodhpur later this month, said, “I feel he has a lot of time ahead of him and, you know, there's no hurry. I would say he has all the qualities to be a top-class, world-class cricketer and going forward, he has enough years in him, and I'm sure he'll make it really big.”

Gaikwad was also named a stand-by opener for the World Test Championship final last year, before being replaced by Jaiswal as he withdrew to get married. The 27-year-old has played 31 first-class matches for Maharashtra, scoring 2212 runs at 57.01 with six centuries. More recently, he was picked as skipper for Team C in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, where he scored back-to-back fifties en route to amassing 171 runs in four innings.

Rayudu also reckoned that his India stand as firm favourites in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series in December, which will be a five-Test contest in Australia. He said: "I feel it will be very, very competitive but India, I feel are from favourites."

'Really excited about being part of LLC'

LLC's third season begins on September 20, where recently-retired Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik, both of whom played the last IPL season, will be joining the tournament following their international retirements. And Rayudu is excited to be part of the tournament that will give him the opportunity to relive his days as an active cricketer.

"I am very, very excited because, you know, after retirement, having a chance to play competitive cricket and also playing with, you know, mates and colleagues that you have played all your life with and it's going to be a great tournament. I've heard a lot of good things about it being a very professional league, so I'm really looking forward to it."

The former CSK star will play for debutants Konark Suryas Odisha, which will be captained by Irfan Pathan. The team is backed by Sanpriya Group.

"Odisha has a rich history of sports and talent, and with Irfan Pathan leading the Konark Suryas Odisha team, and other talented players including, Ambati Rayudu, through this league, we aim to further strengthen the foundations of both cricket and sports in the state," said Sanpriya Group COO Enakshi Priyam.