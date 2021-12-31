Home / Cricket / Travis Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes Test with Covid-19
cricket

Travis Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes Test with Covid-19

Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next test beginning on Jan. 5.
Australia's Travis Head catches out England's Stuart Broad&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Australia's Travis Head catches out England's Stuart Broad (REUTERS)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said.

Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next test beginning on Jan. 5.

"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," a CA spokesperson said. 

"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men's Ashes test in Hobart."

Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have been called in as additional cover.

Australia have already won the five-match series after victory in Melbourne gave the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Head was instrumental in Australia's win in the first test at the Gabba, scoring 152 runs from 148 balls.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashes ashes series travis head + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out