Carlos Santana went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs, and the Minnesota Twins held on for a 5-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Twins hold off Angels for fifth straight win

Willi Castro finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs for Minnesota, which won its fifth game in a row. Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers added one RBI apiece.

Nolan Schanuel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Angels, who lost for the seventh time in their past eight games. Zach Neto was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober allowed two runs on three hits in 7 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out eight.

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Twins reliever Caleb Thielbar escaped a jam in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Twins opened the scoring in the top of the second. Santana belted a solo shot an estimated 425 feet to center field for his second homer of the year.

One inning later, Minnesota made it 2-0. Buxton ripped a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Castro from second base.

Jeffers added a run-scoring single in the fifth to increase the Twins' lead to 3-0.

In the sixth, Santana notched his second RBI of the game with a single to center to drive in Jose Miranda.

The Angels got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. Luis Rengifo led off the inning with a single, advanced to third on a double by Neto and scored on a Schanuel's groundout to shortstop.

Schanuel delivered again with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the eighth.

The Twins made it 5-2 in the ninth. Castro drove in Austin Martin with his second double of the game.

Neto hit an RBI single to right field to cut the deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth. The Angels had runners on first and third with two outs for Mike Trout, who grounded out to third base to end the game.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.