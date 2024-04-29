Jose Miranda went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 11-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels to complete a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. Twins pull away from Angels as win streak hits 7

Alex Kirilloff and Austin Martin also drove in two runs apiece for Minnesota, which won its seventh in a row. Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Luis Rengifo and Nolan Schanuel homered for the Angels. Jo Adell and Mike Trout added one RBI apiece.

Twins right-hander Pablo Lopez allowed four runs on four hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out three.

The Twins opened the scoring in the fourth. Miranda singled to left field to drive in Byron Buxton from second base.

In the fifth, the Twins added four runs to increase their lead to 5-0. Martin started the big inning with a two-run single to left field and Jeffers followed in the next at-bat with an RBI single to right field.

Manuel Margot hit a sacrifice fly to center to drive in Jeffers for the final run of the inning.

The Angels battled back with four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Logan O'Hoppe hit a two-out double to left and scored moments later on a double by Adell.

Next came back-to-back homers by Rengifo and Schanuel to cut the deficit to 5-4. Rengifo hit a two-run shot to right-center field for his first homer of the season, then Schanuel hit a solo blast to right for his second homer.

A four-run seventh boosted the Twins' lead to 9-4.

Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs for Kirilloff, who delivered a ground-rule double to drive in two. Carlos Santana added an RBI groundout two batters later and Willi Castro ripped an RBI single to right.

Trout cut the Angels' deficit to 9-5 with an RBI single in the seventh, but Minnesota tacked on two more runs in the eighth to make it 11-5. Jeffers hit a sacrifice fly to right and Miranda clubbed an RBI double to left.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.