 Twins sneak past White Sox for eighth straight win
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Twins sneak past White Sox for eighth straight win

Reuters |
Apr 30, 2024 08:15 AM IST

BASEBALL-MLB-CHW-MIN/RECAP

Max Kepler hit a go-ahead single in the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the host Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Monday for their eighth consecutive victory.

Twins sneak past White Sox for eighth straight win
Twins sneak past White Sox for eighth straight win

Chicago saw its three-game winning streak end in the opener of a three-game series.

With the score 2-2, Byron Buxton led off the top of the ninth by slashing a double into left against White Sox reliever John Brebbia . Kepler then drilled a 2-2 fastball into right to score Buxton.

Caleb Thielbar came on in the ninth for the Twins and allowed a pair of baserunners but struck out Korey Lee to end the game for his second save.

Griffin Jax got the win after throwing a scoreless eighth inning.

Minnesota came out on top despite managing just four hits and striking out 11 times.

Chicago broke out on top 2-0 in the bottom of the first.

Nicky Lopez singled and scored when Andrew Vaughn laced a 3-2 pitch from Minnesota right-hander Joe Ryan for a double to left. Vaughn went to third on Gavin Sheets' single and scored when Eloy Jimenez grounded into a 6-4-3 double play.

The Twins tied it up at 2-2 in the top of the second when Carlos Santana, batting from the right side, crushed a first-pitch slider from Chicago lefty Garrett Crochet 392 feet to left for his fourth homer, a two-run shot. Manuel Margot was on base after drawing a one-out walk.

Crochet worked five innings, giving up two runs on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts over 77 pitches.

Ryan lasted six innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and three strikeouts in an 86-pitch outing.

The Twins swept the White Sox in a four-game series in Minneapolis early last week. This week's series in Chicago concludes on Wednesday.

The White Sox swept the visiting Tampa Bay Rays over the weekend.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

IPL 2024
