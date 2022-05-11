Twitter goes berserk after Ashwin hits first T20 fifty in 277th match, 15 years after making debut in shortest format

Twitter went berserk after Ravichandran Ashwin struck his maiden fifty in the Indian Premier League. The Rajasthan Royals all-rounder got to his half-century in an IPL 2022 match against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. This was, in fact, Ashwin's first-ever fifty in all T20 cricket. It took him 277 T20 matches to register his maiden half-century in the shortest format of the game.

Ashwin came in to bat at number three after RR had just lost their in-form batter Jos Buttler in the third over of the match. The stylish right-hander, who has been often used as pinch-hitter in this IPL by the Royals, got about his business very early by hitting Shardul Thakur for a couple of fours in the 5th over. he then backed that up with another boundary and his first six in the next over against Axar Patel to end the powerplay on a high for RR.

Ashwin employed an interested low-crouch stance against Kuldeep Yadav and hit him for a massive six in the 12th over.

He got to his fifty with a tap down to the third man in the last ball of the 14th over.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Ashwin's maiden T20 fifty in 277th match

Ashwin was dismissed soon after reaching his fifty but his 50 off 38 balls with four fours and two sixes had given RR a good platform. This was also Ashwin's highest score in the IPL.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl. Lalit Yadav came in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the DC playing XI.

In a forced change, RR brought Rassie Van Der Duusen in place of Shimron Hetmyer, who had left for the Caribbean for the birth of his child.

