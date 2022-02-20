Two more T20 leagues could cause a seismic shift

An Indian superstar annoyed with institutional/establishment shenanigans can pull up his sticks, retire and choose a freelance, six-hitting life. It’s already happening but what if it’s a big, big name, or names? What if non-contracted Indian players wanted out from feudal, self-defeating NOCs? Young cricketers—men and women—are being presented with more options of game time, enhanced earnings, the freedom of movement and livelihood—but they’re not coming from nation versus nation cricket.

A multi-national franchise like the Knight Riders could fit in 12 months of T20s: the IPL followed by the US League, followed by the CPL/ PSL, followed by the EmiratesT20. For the players in between there’s The Hundred, Vitality Blast, Big Bash. With the kind of money on offer—the chasm between IPL salaries and BCCI contracts spelt out in the Hindustan Times on February 18—something will give.

So where’s the earthquake? Remember we are in the elastic strain phase of an earthquake. It’s just a little stretching of the calendar, of player perspectives of the game’s eventual means and meanings, of our minds as to what cricket could look like in 2035. Already, team owners don’t throw cash at star dinosaurs or dad’s armies. The UAE and US leagues will take the grand global total of franchises to 10, and that’s not counting The Hundred.

What can be confirmed for sure is that Texas will have an MLC franchise headquartered at its new cricket stadium in Grand Prairie between Dallas and Fort Worth. The MLC wants “to be in big metropolitan areas close to populations that love cricket,” says Dunmore. The other MLC franchise venues will be near Silicon Valley, where there’s a cricket stadium being built in Santa Clara County and around the east coast serving the New Jersey area. “It’s important for us in the first couple of years that we are where cricket lovers are and we make it accessible. And we make it a league they feel they want to go and see,” says Dunmore. Sort of like stuff from the Kevin Costner movie Field of Dreams—if you build it, he/they will come. Besides, don’t forget that in 2024, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, as part of the push to have cricket included in the 2028 Olympics—in Los Angeles.

The MLC’s biggest point of difference will be that the team owners will own and run the league, like they do in all US professional sport but like nowhere else in cricket. In December 2020, Financial Times had reported that interest in the MLC had been shown by the likes of Texas billionaire Ross Perot, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, PayTM’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Adobe’s Shantanu Narayen. Dunmore is saying nothing other than details about owners and franchises will emerge during this year.

Tom Dunmore, MLC’s vice-president-marketing, says it wants to be different from other T20 leagues, “we are invested and embedded in the whole pyramid of developing cricket. We are not just the icing on top of the existing cricketing infrastructure.” Minor League Cricket is being developed as the broad pathway to MLC, plus international cricketers like India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Unmukt Chand, England fast bowler Liam Plunkett, Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson have moved to the US as part of the MLC expansion to become “a base for the sport. Those players have not come in here to play some T20 and leave.”

Many time zones away in the US, there appears to be a deeper and wider sub-structure created around Major League Cricket (MLC). One of the six teams that will start MLC are the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The Knight Riders Arena is being constructed in the Los Angeles area, the LA Knights will become the third cricket team under the golden helmet.

The Australian franchise Sydney Sixers had also been mentioned, but given that all the BBL franchises are owned by Cricket Australia, that may be hard to fit in. It is also possible that local business honchos may want a stake or two in the pie. Why is Reliance being shy in this contest and what could the Mumbai Indians possibly be rebranded as in the Persian Gulf for the moment, can be left to the imagination. Of the numbers being thrown around, the franchise costs range between $55m and $65m (approximately ₹410-485crore) per franchise and the players’ purse per team is set around $5m ( ₹37crore). The window on the calendar being looked on is just after the ICC World T20, which ends on November 13. As of now, the rules around squad size (15 or more?) and how many local players in an 11, are being discussed.

After the initial announcement of the Emirates PLT20 in August 2021 and a burst of news in end November, with franchises being purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders, Reliance and Glazers and broadcast rights sold to Zee around the time of its merger with Sony, matters fell quiet. The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) will make its announcements, but the grapevine is humming. The EPLT20 will have three IPL franchise owners—the GMR half of Delhi Capitals is the third—with a fourth Indian company, Ahmedabad micro-financiers CapriGlobal, in the mix. Till the last head count, the Knight Riders had bought the Abu Dhabi franchise, GMR had Dubai and Capri Global was being tied in with Sharjah.

Earthquake-wise, these are very early days yet. Of what seismologists call ‘elastic strain’ in their business: like something being stretched and then returning, like a spring, to its original state. In earthquake lives that’s thousands of years before the earth splits open. In cricket years, that’s around a decade. The two new leagues aiming to feature in the annual cricket calendar by end 2023 are the Emirates Cricket Board’s Premier League T20 (intended for the latter half of this year) and Major League Cricket in the US. MLC is targeting the summer of June-July 2023 for its launch season.

For the last few months, I’ve gone around saying, “earthquake is coming” to anyone who will listen. This prediction has no direct connection to IPL auction—breathless TV, obeisance paid to megabuckaroos—but in some ways however, it does. IPL is the mother ship of global franchise cricket and in the next 18 or so months, two more franchise leagues will be launched in parts of the world where, unlike in the rest of Planet Cricket, there is no shortage either of cash or sufficient attention.

Three IPL owners

The American plan

