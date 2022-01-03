'Two things are plaguing him': Ex-IND opener points out 'uncanny pattern' to Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissals

The Indian pace unit seems to be at a hegemonic pedestal in Test cricket but the fickle state of middle-order remains a concern when the team is chasing its maiden Test series win in South Africa. The lean patch of the underfire Cheteshwar Pujara-Ajinkya Rahane duo extended on Monday after the senior pair were removed cheaply by pacer Duanne Olivier in the ongoing second Test in Johannesburg.

Pujara, batting on 3, pressed forward to defend Olivier's delivery but the extra bounce at Wanderers cut his innings short. The shoulder of the bat sliced the ball to pop it to Temba Bavuma for the easiest of catches. Rahane departed on the next delivery by nicking it to Keegan Petersen in the slip cordon.

Bemused with Pujara and Rahane's approach on the Wanderers surface, former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out that the duo lunged too forward and failed to evaluate the bounce & pace. "Pujara has got a lot of patience and ability to defend as well. But two things are plaguing him. First is his intent to score runs.

"He is not even hitting the half volley with full might and we can an uncanny pattern in his dismissals. He had nicked Ngidi's delivery in the first innings of the Centurion Test. If we look at his hands and the height of the delivery, why is he even trying to play off the front foot instead of using the depth of the crease," said Chopra on Star Sports during the lunch break.

"If you are always lunging forward with low hands, bowlers are going to enjoy bowling against you on South African pitches. Extra bounce, low hands, lunging forward… that's a recipe for disaster," he added.

Pujara has now got 45 innings without a century, having scored his last ton in Sydney back in 2019. Former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel also spoke about the short ball ploy and insisted Pujara on having the "intent to score". "He needs to find a way to get off the strike in South Africa and have that intent to score. There is no better feeling bowler when you run in and know that the batter is not trying to take you on."

In pursuit of maiden Test series win on the South African soil, India went from 36-0 to 53-3 in no time with stand-in captain KL Rahul batting on 19 and Hanuma Vihari on 4 at lunch.

Chopra also spoke about Rahane's dismissal and pointed out how the extra bounce troubled the Mumbaikar too. "If you are going to lunge forward to a ball that's so short and then offer nothing, he only had two options left. He either could have poked it or left it alone. With that front foot shot, there was no way he was getting any runs against aelivery of that length. SamThe sameory again... front foot lunging against short deliveries is not going to work on these pitches."

