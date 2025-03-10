Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Match 5 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda, 2025 to start at 12:30 PM
Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda, 2025. Match will start on 10 Mar 2025 at 12:30 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe
Uganda Women squad -
Malisa Ariokot, Phiona Kulume, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Stephanie Nampiina, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Janet Mbabazi, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Concy Aweko, Irene Mutonyi, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng, Sarah Walaza
Namibia Women squad -
Bianca Manuel, Edelle Van Zyl, Leigh-Marie Visser, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Mekelaye Mwatile, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Wilka Mwatile, Merczerly Gorases, Yasmeen Khan, Eveleen Kejarukua, Naomi Benjamin, Saima Tuhadeleni...Read More
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda, 2025
Uganda Women vs Namibia Women Match Details
Match 5 of Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda, 2025 between Uganda Women and Namibia Women to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 12:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.