'The sooner he does that...': VVS Laxman explains what Umran Malik needs to do to be successful 'at the highest level'

Learning to shut out outside influences is something that young players like Umran Malik will have to learn quickly to be successful at the highest level, according to India batting great VVS Laxman. Laxman, who is currently the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) said that he may not have to put any protection around Umran if the young tearaway fast bowler understands how to stay focussed in the face of distractions. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Umran has been the toast of the season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad after turning heads with his express pace towards the end of last season, Umran has continued on that this season, consistently bowling above 150kph and even cranking it up to 157kph at one point.

“When you are playing at the highest level, very soon you realise that you have to control your actions (off the field). There will be so many advisors, so many expectations to fulfill but players who play at the highest level very soon cordon all that off and focus on what is to be done,” Laxman told reporters on the sidelines of a Dream Set Go event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 'I don't see much wrong with Virat's batting; should keep playing': Ex-India captain shares piece of advice for Kohli

Apart from setting the speed guns on fire, Umran has blown hot and cold this season. He has conceded 52 and 48 runs in his last two matches without taking a wicket but was on fire before that, taking a five and four-wicket haul.

“I am sure Umran or anyone who plays for the country will learn that very soon. The sooner they learn that, they will be successful. So no need of bouncers (around him), it is important to bowl bouncers,” said Laxman.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said at the same event that he hoped to see Umran playing for India in the T20 World Cup later this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"He is my favourite. I want to see him in the Indian team. What a bowler he is. Name a pacer bowling at over 150 and not playing for the country. So I think this is a great thing. He will inspire many youngsters to take up this game, where has come from and what he is doing in the IPL. He has been unbelievable. I don't know if he will be selected or not but if I was part of the selection committee, I would have given him a go ahead. Umran Malik should partner Jasprit Bumrah when India play in Australia," said Harbhajan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON