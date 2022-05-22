'Uncle Ashwin is in a good frame of mind': Ravi Shastri lavishes praise on all-rounder after finishing act for RR

Ravichandran Ashwin has “tremendous confidence” in his ability and his performances with the bat shows that he is in a good frame of mind this season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin has often been used in the top order by the Rajasthan Royals and on Friday, he smashed an unbeaten 40 off 23 balls to lead his team to victory against the Chennai Super Kings. The score took Ashwin's tally to 183 runs for the season in 10 innings at a strike rate of 146.40. IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Shastri, who has seen Ashwin from close quarters as the Indian team's head coach between 2017 and 2021, said that the veteran spin-bowling all-rounder is simply doing in matches what he showed he was able to do in the nets.

“Ashwin got his net game out into the the middle. His shot selection, choice of bowlers to pick was perfect. He went after the spinners, no question about that. He went for 14-15 in his first over, when Moeen Ali was smacking it. No way he was going to let Moeen Ali or any other spinner. So he went after them,” said Shastri on Cricinfo.

While Ashwin is recognised as arguably the best spinner in the world, particularly in Test cricket, he has also shown his abilities with the bat in the longer formats of the game.

“Don't forget, the bloke's go five Test hundreds. He is perfectly capable of batting, wonderful timer of the ball. This innings, even with his experience, would just make him a better player. There was a situation where the game was in the balance but he took his chances and came out on top,” said Shastri.

"He is having a wonderful season, it is like a new lease of life for him. In a new team, with a good setup, his buddy (Yuzvendra) Chahal is bowling with him. Uncle Ashwin is in a good frame of mind.

“Ash has tremendous confidence in his own abilities. It is about executing it right in the middle. Sometimes, you get ahead of the game but today he picked the right bowlers and knew exactly what he was looking for. He knew what the target was and he knew when a six was important. He got the right guys to get after and pulled off the shots superbly,” he said.

