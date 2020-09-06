Universe Boss is back in school with a new headmaster: Chris Gayle ahead of IPL 2020

cricket

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle completed his six-day quarantine and joined the rest of his Kings XI Punjab teammates for a training session on Saturday. All eyes will be on Gayle, one of IPL’s biggest attractions, to light up this season as he looks forward to working with the team.



With a new head coach in Anil Kumble and a new captain in KL Rahul, Gayle said he felt like going back to school, where a ‘new headmaster is in charge,’ while assuring his full backing towards Rahul, who will be leading KXIP in IPL 2020 starting September 19 in the UAE.

“Back in class, some new students here as well and it was good to be around them. Some new teachers here as well, we have new headmaster (head coach) in Anil Kumble. So, Universe Boss is back in school. Looking to rally around with new head boy, KL Rahul,” Gayle said in a video posted on the official YouTube channel of Kings XI Punjab.

After scoring 368 runs from 11 matches in 2018, his first year with the franchise, Gayle bettered it last year. The big-hitting batsman scored 490 runs from 13 matches last season at an average of 40.83 with four half-centuries. Sixth in the list of leading IPL run-getters, KXIP will be heavily relying on Gayle to go all guns blazing while opening the innings with skipper Rahul.

Gayle hasn’t played any form of competitive cricket since January, and with this year’s tournament being the longest in the history of IPL, the Jamaican is looking forward to spending time with the new and old bunch of guys.

“This is going to go on for 84 days, so this is our family and our home now. We just have to try to get up and running as quickly as possible and enjoy each other’s company,” he said.