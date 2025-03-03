UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants score after 8 overs is 63/1
- 30 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 63/1 after 8 overs
- 30 Mins agoBeth Mooney smashed a Four on Sophie Ecclestone bowling . Gujarat Giants at 62/1 after 7.5 overs
- 37 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 53/1 after 7 overs
- 37 Mins agoHarleen Deol smashed a Four on Kranti Goud bowling . Gujarat Giants at 52/1 after 6.5 overs
- 40 Mins agoHarleen Deol smashed a Four on Kranti Goud bowling . Gujarat Giants at 45/1 after 6.2 overs
- 41 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 40/1 after 6 overs
- 45 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 30/1 after 5 overs
- 49 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 26/1 after 4 overs
- 49 Mins agoBeth Mooney smashed a Four on Deepti Sharma bowling . Gujarat Giants at 25/1 after 3.5 overs
- 52 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 15/1 after 3 overs
- 52 Mins agoHarleen Deol smashed a Four on Chinelle Henry bowling . Gujarat Giants at 15/1 after 2.6 overs
- 55 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 10/1 after 2 overs
- 56 Mins agoHarleen Deol smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Gujarat Giants at 10/1 after 1.4 overs
- 59 Mins agoGujarat Giants at 3/1 after 1 overs
- 59 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Dayalan Hemalatha is out and Gujarat Giants at 3/1 after 0.6 overs
- 27 Mins ago Playing XI
- 30 Mins ago Playing XI
- 58 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 03 Mar 2025 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
UP Warriorz squad -
Arushi Goel, Georgia Voll, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone
Gujarat Giants squad -
Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer...Read More
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Sophie Ecclestone bowling . Gujarat Giants at 62/1 after 7.5 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Beth Mooney finds the fence again. Tossed up around leg, Beth Mooney shimmies down the track, hits this on the full and lobs this over mid on for four runs.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Kranti Goud bowling . Gujarat Giants at 52/1 after 6.5 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Harleen Deol is going along nicely. On a length around off, Harleen Deol gets right behind this and nails the off drives for a boundary towards long off.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Kranti Goud bowling . Gujarat Giants at 45/1 after 6.2 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Brilliantly time for four. Pitched-up around off, Harleen Deol gets right on top of it and drives this in-between mid off and extra cover for four runs.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Deepti Sharma bowling . Gujarat Giants at 25/1 after 3.5 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Another boundary for Beth Mooney. Full and on the pads, Beth Mooney gets down on a knee and sweeps this past short fine leg for four runs.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Chinelle Henry bowling . Gujarat Giants at 15/1 after 2.6 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Driven past mid off for four more. Pitched-up around off, Harleen Deol walks down the track to negate the away swing and drives this right on the bounce and finds the gap between mid off and extra cover for four.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Gujarat Giants at 10/1 after 1.4 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the game and it is Harleen Deol who strikes it. Tossed up around middle and off, Harleen Deol gets low on her knees and sweeps this towards deep square leg for four.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Dayalan Hemalatha is out and Gujarat Giants at 3/1 after 0.6 overs
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE!
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Scores: Playing XI
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Scores: Playing XI
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: UP (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025
UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Details
Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.