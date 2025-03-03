Explore
    Live

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants score after 8 overs is 63/1

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 3, 2025 8:04 PM IST
    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 63/1 after 8 overs, Beth Mooney at 29 runs and Harleen Deol at 29 runs
    Key Events
    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025. Match will start on 03 Mar 2025 at 07:30 PM
    Venue : Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

    UP Warriorz squad -
    Arushi Goel, Georgia Voll, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chinelle Henry, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath, Uma Chetry, Alana King, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Kranti Goud, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Sophie Ecclestone
    Gujarat Giants squad -
    Bharti Fulmali, Dayalan Hemalatha, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh, Ash Gardner, Dani Gibson, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Beth Mooney, Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2025 8:04 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 63/1 after 8 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Beth Mooney 29 (25)
    Harleen Deol 29 (20)
    UP Warriorz
    Sophie Ecclestone 0/9 (1)

    Mar 3, 2025 8:04 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Sophie Ecclestone bowling . Gujarat Giants at 62/1 after 7.5 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Beth Mooney finds the fence again. Tossed up around leg, Beth Mooney shimmies down the track, hits this on the full and lobs this over mid on for four runs.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:57 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 53/1 after 7 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Harleen Deol 25 (17)
    Beth Mooney 24 (22)
    UP Warriorz
    Kranti Goud 0/17 (2)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:57 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Kranti Goud bowling . Gujarat Giants at 52/1 after 6.5 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Harleen Deol is going along nicely. On a length around off, Harleen Deol gets right behind this and nails the off drives for a boundary towards long off.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:54 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Kranti Goud bowling . Gujarat Giants at 45/1 after 6.2 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Brilliantly time for four. Pitched-up around off, Harleen Deol gets right on top of it and drives this in-between mid off and extra cover for four runs.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:53 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 40/1 after 6 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Beth Mooney 23 (21)
    Harleen Deol 14 (12)
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 0/17 (2)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:49 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 30/1 after 5 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Beth Mooney 17 (18)
    Harleen Deol 10 (9)
    UP Warriorz
    Kranti Goud 0/4 (1)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:45 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 26/1 after 4 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Beth Mooney 13 (12)
    Harleen Deol 10 (9)
    UP Warriorz
    Deepti Sharma 0/11 (1)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:45 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Beth Mooney smashed a Four on Deepti Sharma bowling . Gujarat Giants at 25/1 after 3.5 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Another boundary for Beth Mooney. Full and on the pads, Beth Mooney gets down on a knee and sweeps this past short fine leg for four runs.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:42 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 15/1 after 3 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Harleen Deol 9 (7)
    Beth Mooney 3 (8)
    UP Warriorz
    Chinelle Henry 1/7 (2)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:42 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Chinelle Henry bowling . Gujarat Giants at 15/1 after 2.6 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! Driven past mid off for four more. Pitched-up around off, Harleen Deol walks down the track to negate the away swing and drives this right on the bounce and finds the gap between mid off and extra cover for four.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:39 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 10/1 after 2 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Harleen Deol 5 (4)
    Beth Mooney 3 (5)
    UP Warriorz
    Grace Harris 0/7 (1)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:38 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Harleen Deol smashed a Four on Grace Harris bowling . Gujarat Giants at 10/1 after 1.4 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: FOUR! First boundary of the game and it is Harleen Deol who strikes it. Tossed up around middle and off, Harleen Deol gets low on her knees and sweeps this towards deep square leg for four.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:35 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat Giants at 3/1 after 1 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score:
    Gujarat Giants
    Dayalan Hemalatha 2 (3)
    Beth Mooney 1 (3)
    UP Warriorz
    Chinelle Henry 1/3 (1)

    Mar 3, 2025 7:35 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Dayalan Hemalatha is out and Gujarat Giants at 3/1 after 0.6 overs

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: OUT! EDGED AND GONE!

    Mar 3, 2025 7:07 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Scores: Playing XI

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Gujarat (Playing XI) - Beth Mooney (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Ash Gardner (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

    Mar 3, 2025 7:04 PM IST

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Scores: Playing XI

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: UP (Playing XI) - Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (C), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Uma Chetry (WK), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana.

    Mar 3, 2025 6:36 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025

    UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants Match Details
    Match 15 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

