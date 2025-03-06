Explore
    Live

    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Four. UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Mar 6, 2025 8:04 PM IST
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll hit a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling.UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs
    Key Events
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025
    UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score :

    UP Warriorz Innings Highlights :

    • Referral (1.0 ovs): MUM against G Voll (LBW) Unsuccessful
    • Mandatory Power play (1-6): UP 50/0
    • UP 50/0 in 6.0 overs
    • 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 36 balls between G Harris (21) and G Voll (24)
      ...Read More

      Follow all the updates here:
      Mar 6, 2025 8:04 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! EXCELLENT BATTING! Tossed up full, on the middle and leg. Georgia Voll gets low and sweeps it hard toward deep square leg. Amanjot Kaur puts the dive but fails to stop the boundary.

      Mar 6, 2025 8:01 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 62/0 after 7 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Georgia Voll 36 (20)
      Grace Harris 21 (22)
      Mumbai Indians
      Amelia Kerr 0/12 (1)

      Mar 6, 2025 8:01 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . UP Warriorz at 62/0 after 6.3 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! MAKE THAT THREE IN A ROW! Floated full, on the middle. Georgia Voll looks to drive but gets an inside edge that runs past the keeper and the short fine leg fielder for a hat-trick of boundaries.

      Mar 6, 2025 8:00 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . UP Warriorz at 54/0 after 6.1 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Amelia Kerr is greeted with a boundary! Bowls it a touch short, outside off. Georgia Voll goes back and cuts it through backward point for a cracking boundary.

      Mar 6, 2025 7:57 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 50/0 after 6 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Grace Harris 21 (22)
      Georgia Voll 24 (14)
      Mumbai Indians
      Parunika Sisodia 0/10 (1)

      Mar 6, 2025 7:57 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Parunika Sisodia bowling . UP Warriorz at 50/0 after 5.6 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR MORE! PUT AWAY! Touch short, on the middle and leg. Grace Harris goes back and pulls it powerfully to deep backward square leg for back to back boundaries.

      Mar 6, 2025 7:56 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Parunika Sisodia bowling . UP Warriorz at 46/0 after 5.5 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Sloppy from Mumbai! Low full toss, on the middle and leg. Grace Harris makes room and hits it hard toward the long-on region. Shabnim Ismail there, makes a meal of it and concedes a boundary.

      Mar 6, 2025 7:47 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 31/0 after 4 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Grace Harris 11 (16)
      Georgia Voll 15 (8)
      Mumbai Indians
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/9 (2)

      Mar 6, 2025 7:44 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 24/0 after 3 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Georgia Voll 15 (8)
      Grace Harris 4 (10)
      Mumbai Indians
      Shabnim Ismail 0/18 (2)

      Mar 6, 2025 7:44 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 24/0 after 2.6 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! PUT AWAY! Back of a length outside off. Georgia Voll stays back and cuts it hard through backward point for another cracking boundary.

      Mar 6, 2025 7:40 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 13/0 after 2 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Georgia Voll 5 (5)
      Grace Harris 3 (7)
      Mumbai Indians
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/2 (1)

      Mar 6, 2025 7:34 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 7/0 after 1 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
      UP Warriorz
      Georgia Voll 5 (4)
      Grace Harris 2 (2)
      Mumbai Indians
      Shabnim Ismail 0/7 (1)

      Mar 6, 2025 7:34 PM IST

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 7/0 after 0.5 overs

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! SMASHED! Short of a length, angled in on off. Georgia Voll picks it early and dispatches it to deep square leg for a boundary.

      Mar 6, 2025 6:35 PM IST

      Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025

      UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
      Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

      Load More
      News cricket UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Four. UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs
