UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: It’s a Four. UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs
- 31 Mins agoGeorgia Voll smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs
- 34 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 62/0 after 7 overs
- 34 Mins agoGeorgia Voll smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . UP Warriorz at 62/0 after 6.3 overs
- 35 Mins agoGeorgia Voll smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . UP Warriorz at 54/0 after 6.1 overs
- 38 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 50/0 after 6 overs
- 38 Mins agoGrace Harris smashed a Four on Parunika Sisodia bowling . UP Warriorz at 50/0 after 5.6 overs
- 39 Mins agoGrace Harris smashed a Four on Parunika Sisodia bowling . UP Warriorz at 46/0 after 5.5 overs
- 44 Mins agoGeorgia Voll smashed a Four on Amanjot Kaur bowling . UP Warriorz at 36/0 after 4.2 overs
- 48 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 31/0 after 4 overs
- 51 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 24/0 after 3 overs
- 51 Mins agoGeorgia Voll smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 24/0 after 2.6 overs
- 55 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 13/0 after 2 overs
- 1 Mins agoUP Warriorz at 7/0 after 1 overs
- 1 Mins agoGeorgia Voll smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 7/0 after 0.5 overs
- 55 Sec agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025
UP Warriorz Innings Highlights :
- Referral (1.0 ovs): MUM against G Voll (LBW) Unsuccessful
- Mandatory Power play (1-6): UP 50/0
- UP 50/0 in 6.0 overs
- 1st wkt Partnership: 50 off 36 balls between G Harris (21) and G Voll (24)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Hayley Matthews bowling . UP Warriorz at 67/0 after 7.2 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! EXCELLENT BATTING! Tossed up full, on the middle and leg. Georgia Voll gets low and sweeps it hard toward deep square leg. Amanjot Kaur puts the dive but fails to stop the boundary.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 62/0 after 7 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Georgia Voll 36 (20)
Grace Harris 21 (22)
Mumbai Indians
Amelia Kerr 0/12 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . UP Warriorz at 62/0 after 6.3 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! MAKE THAT THREE IN A ROW! Floated full, on the middle. Georgia Voll looks to drive but gets an inside edge that runs past the keeper and the short fine leg fielder for a hat-trick of boundaries.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Amelia Kerr bowling . UP Warriorz at 54/0 after 6.1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Amelia Kerr is greeted with a boundary! Bowls it a touch short, outside off. Georgia Voll goes back and cuts it through backward point for a cracking boundary.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 50/0 after 6 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 21 (22)
Georgia Voll 24 (14)
Mumbai Indians
Parunika Sisodia 0/10 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Parunika Sisodia bowling . UP Warriorz at 50/0 after 5.6 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR MORE! PUT AWAY! Touch short, on the middle and leg. Grace Harris goes back and pulls it powerfully to deep backward square leg for back to back boundaries.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Grace Harris smashed a Four on Parunika Sisodia bowling . UP Warriorz at 46/0 after 5.5 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! Sloppy from Mumbai! Low full toss, on the middle and leg. Grace Harris makes room and hits it hard toward the long-on region. Shabnim Ismail there, makes a meal of it and concedes a boundary.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Amanjot Kaur bowling . UP Warriorz at 36/0 after 4.2 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! TOP SHOT! Short of a good length, on off. Georgia Voll gets on top of the bounce and steers it past the backward point fielder for a lovely boundary.
WPL 2025 Most Runs and Most Wickets
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 31/0 after 4 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Grace Harris 11 (16)
Georgia Voll 15 (8)
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/9 (2)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 24/0 after 3 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Georgia Voll 15 (8)
Grace Harris 4 (10)
Mumbai Indians
Shabnim Ismail 0/18 (2)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 24/0 after 2.6 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! PUT AWAY! Back of a length outside off. Georgia Voll stays back and cuts it hard through backward point for another cracking boundary.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 13/0 after 2 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Georgia Voll 5 (5)
Grace Harris 3 (7)
Mumbai Indians
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0/2 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: UP Warriorz at 7/0 after 1 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score:
UP Warriorz
Georgia Voll 5 (4)
Grace Harris 2 (2)
Mumbai Indians
Shabnim Ismail 0/7 (1)
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Georgia Voll smashed a Four on Shabnim Ismail bowling . UP Warriorz at 7/0 after 0.5 overs
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: FOUR! SMASHED! Short of a length, angled in on off. Georgia Voll picks it early and dispatches it to deep square leg for a boundary.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Match Details
Match 16 of Women's Premier League, 2025 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians to be held at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.