Upcoming decade will belong to him: Ex-BCCI selector reserves special praise for KL Rahul

KL Rahul has proved his batting prowess across all three formats to become a key part of the current Indian setup. The 29-year-old has also been named the captain of India's ODI team for the three-match series against South Africa. He has also been in a rich vein of form with the bat, scoring 123 & 23 in Centurion to help India record their first-ever Test win at the venue.

2021 was an eventful year for Rahul and former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels the upcoming year and decade also belong to the right-handed dasher. He also backed the BCCI's move to appoint him as the ODI captain, which hints at the board's approach towards finding a future leader.

ALSO READ | Why is Virat Kohli not playing 2nd Test? Stand-in captain KL Rahul answers

“I think this is an excellent decision. I am very confident that not only the upcoming year but the upcoming decade will belong to KL Rahul. The kind of form he has displayed, if he carries on with the same work ethic, he will serve India for many years to come," the former BCCI selector said on the Khelneeti podcast.

Karim also underlined Rahul's stint with Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he showed a glimpse of his leadership skills along with thriving with the bat. He was also the winner of the prestigious Orange Cap in the 2020 edition, scoring 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83.

“If a player is in good form, he knows what his responsibilities are. I think it is the right time to make someone a captain. KL Rahul has shown those instincts while leading Punjab Kings. When you appoint a captain, you need to analyze if there is an improvement in his primary skill. Rahul has definitely shown this while captaining Punjab Kings. That’s why it is being hoped that his performance will get even better with the responsibility of leadership," he further said.

Follow LIVE Blog: India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1

Rahul has also stepped in for Virat Kohli in the second Test against South Africa, becoming the 34th cricketer to captain India in the longest format. Kohli being out due to upper-back spasm handed the chance to Rahul, who looks to captain India to their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

Jasprit Bumrah has also been given the vice-captaincy hat and Karim feels the pacer's promotion is a "deserving" one. He also labelled Rishabh Pant as another option for the role. "He leads the bowling unit and I feel his contribution in the dressing room is greater. He himself must have realized that he is a member of a leadership group. That is why he has been given a promotion, which is a deserving one.

“Rishabh Pant was the other contender since he has captaincy experience. But I think the selectors and team management have backed Bumrah," Karim further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON